2,117 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average of $198.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

