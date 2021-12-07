21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.42. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 13,139 shares.

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

