220 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

