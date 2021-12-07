$238.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce $238.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the lowest is $236.90 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,394,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.22. The stock had a trading volume of 196,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,195. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.30. Rogers has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $273.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

