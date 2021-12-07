25,000 Shares in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000.

NYSEARCA FDWM opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88. Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

