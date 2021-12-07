$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.13 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $142.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In other news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

