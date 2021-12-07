$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $31.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.84 million to $32.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $111.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $111.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.32 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $127.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

OMER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 11.3% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $475.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.