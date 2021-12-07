3,106 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

