$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce sales of $39.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.55 million to $39.67 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $154.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 2,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,197. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

