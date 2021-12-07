3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stake Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

DDD opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

