3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $177.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

