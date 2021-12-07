$409.76 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $409.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.04 million and the lowest is $405.54 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

TAST opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

