4,566 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.