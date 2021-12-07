$466.95 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $466.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 13,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.