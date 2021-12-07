476 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,155.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,480.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,581.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.46 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

