$50.15 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.30 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABST. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 172,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,069. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.