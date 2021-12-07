$522.77 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $522.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $503.30 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $430.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.10 million, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 2.26. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

