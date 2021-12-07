$527.94 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $527.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.36 million and the highest is $577.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,228,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

