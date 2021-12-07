5,518 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

