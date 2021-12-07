6,070 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.