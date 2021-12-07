$64.83 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $64.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the lowest is $62.15 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $60.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $175.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $186.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $197.12 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $748.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

