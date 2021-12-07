$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $8.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 billion and the lowest is $8.69 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,804,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

