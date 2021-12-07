8,173 Shares in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.37% of Capital Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Senior Living by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:CSU opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $17.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by $21.72.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson acquired 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $69,996.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 305,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $9,151,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 320,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,585. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

