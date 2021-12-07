Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $61.49 on Friday. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

