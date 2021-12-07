Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 289,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

