Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 121.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

