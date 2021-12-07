AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,436. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.