AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,436. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.