ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. ABB has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

