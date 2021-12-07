Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Douglas J. Flint Acquires 70,000 Shares

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($216,284.31).

ABDN stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 241.60 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,677. The company has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 355 ($4.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291.29 ($3.86).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

