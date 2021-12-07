ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $$100.06 on Tuesday. 183,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

