Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 835.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,305 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

