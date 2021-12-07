Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $80.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 962,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,124. The company has a market capitalization of $607.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

