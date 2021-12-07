Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading Up 0.8%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $24.94. 53,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 46,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGOX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $591,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,492,000.

