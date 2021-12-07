Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ADUS stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.