Ade LLC Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Ade LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 413,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,193. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.