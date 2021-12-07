Ade LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Ade LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

PTMC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. 40,995 shares of the company traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.