ADF Group (DRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:DRX opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. ADF Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

