ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 87.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

