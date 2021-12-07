Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 106,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.