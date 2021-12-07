Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,600. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.54. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

