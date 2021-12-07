Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,759. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.54.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

