AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 783.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 264,653 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 231,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 37.5% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OGN opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

