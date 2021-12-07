AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 236 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

