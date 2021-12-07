AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $62,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,794,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

