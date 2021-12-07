AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 575 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 202,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

