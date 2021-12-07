AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 714 iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,076,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,583,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,119,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAI opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

