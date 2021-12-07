AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

DTE stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.