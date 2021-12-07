Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADYEY. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,402.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,328. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

