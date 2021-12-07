Aegis Begins Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Equities research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 279.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CMMB stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,864. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $90.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

