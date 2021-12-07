Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Bought by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,130 shares during the quarter. Aegon accounts for 1.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Aegon were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

